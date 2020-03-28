Open Platform Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $411,635.32 and approximately $7,664.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

