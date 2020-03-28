Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $323,405.29 and approximately $773.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.01043705 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00175644 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007271 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

