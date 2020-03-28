O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,900 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 27th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $313.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

