Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Organovo and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Seneca Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $3.09 million 12.23 -$26.64 million N/A N/A Seneca Biopharma $260,000.00 22.84 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -798.68% -69.36% -59.99% Seneca Biopharma -39,023.53% -145.00% -103.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seneca Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organovo beats Seneca Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

