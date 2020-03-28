Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.79 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $25.79 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.04935115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,571,261 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.