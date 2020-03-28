Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.54% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $98,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $449.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

