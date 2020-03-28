Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Orthopediatrics also reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:KIDS remained flat at $$36.25 during midday trading on Friday. 132,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,362. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

