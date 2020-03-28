Own Market Cap Tops $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

