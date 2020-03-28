OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $433,987.46 and $18,962.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000984 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013919 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.