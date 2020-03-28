Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:OXM opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 97,941.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,893 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,465,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5,698.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

