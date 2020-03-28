PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

