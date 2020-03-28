Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $836.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce $836.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $848.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.80 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $726.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average is $219.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.