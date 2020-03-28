Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

