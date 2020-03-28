Pandacoin (PND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $442,114.73 and $15.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

