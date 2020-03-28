Parachute Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,726.17 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $62,726.17 and approximately $6,635.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,936,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

