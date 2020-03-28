ParallelCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $87.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $72,025.30 and approximately $87.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00622272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

