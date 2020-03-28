Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Paramount Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 3,770,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

