Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.65% of Paramount Group worth $20,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 249,779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,659.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

PGRE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

