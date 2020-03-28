Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 27th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

