ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $34.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $34.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000979 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

