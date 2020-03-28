Particl Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,383.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $5,383.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,575,473 coins and its circulating supply is 8,965,252 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

