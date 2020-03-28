Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.54. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. 327,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $758.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.27 per share, with a total value of $532,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,512.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares valued at $4,839,209. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

