PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,904,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 27th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of PAVmed as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 331,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,360. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.73.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

