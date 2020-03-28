PAX Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $796,842.00 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,660.52 or 0.25024337 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $796,842.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.04948443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 14,779 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

