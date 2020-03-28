Paxos Standard Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $249.79 million and $1.04 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, C2CX, Sistemkoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 255,023,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,023,280 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, SouthXchange, Bitrue, MXC, Coinbit, Gate.io, TOKOK, Hotbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, BW.com, P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinall, FCoin, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, BitMart, HitBTC, CoinBene, Iquant, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Binance, Crex24, BitMax, Kyber Network, CoinEx, WazirX, Bitfinex, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, C2CX, OKCoin, ZB.COM, KuCoin, BCEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

