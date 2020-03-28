PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $21,144.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,240 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

