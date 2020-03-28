Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

