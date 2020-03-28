PayPie (PPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,683.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.04 million and $18,683.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.02537389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

