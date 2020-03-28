PayPie (PPP) Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $18,683.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02520032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194227 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033964 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

