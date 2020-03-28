PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of PBF Energy worth $31,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

