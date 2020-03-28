PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the February 27th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,300. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

