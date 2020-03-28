PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Update

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,074,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDLI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ PDLI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 262,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 186,488 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $20,114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

