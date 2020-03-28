Peerplays Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $874,989.47 and approximately $152,932.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

