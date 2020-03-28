PegNet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,330.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $11,330.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,800,052,724 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

