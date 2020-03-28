Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,425,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the February 27th total of 26,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,874,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 56.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.87.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth $11,360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth $8,544,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.98. 4,862,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,927. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

