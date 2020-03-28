Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 214.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

