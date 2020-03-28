Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,893 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pentair worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

PNR opened at $29.93 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

