Peony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,401.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Peony has a total market cap of $45,286.49 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,631,430 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,602 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

