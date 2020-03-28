People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report sales of $500.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.80 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $427.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

