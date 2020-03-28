PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

