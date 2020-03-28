Perlin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Perlin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1.07 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

