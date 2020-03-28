Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 27th total of 290,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 597.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 752,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 251,789 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.