Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,293 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $70,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

PSX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,999. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

