Phoenix Tree (HUIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

HUIZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 11,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,878. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

