Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $156.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $329,379.80 and approximately $156.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.01048096 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031549 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00174889 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007337 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,909,125 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

