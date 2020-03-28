Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 27th total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 120,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PICO opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03. Pico has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 39.21%.

Pico declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

