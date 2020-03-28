Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $47,899.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007192 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,874,634,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

