Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report sales of $61.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $61.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $269.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $271.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $315.96 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $319.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

