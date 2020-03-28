Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 27th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.