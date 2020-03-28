Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.